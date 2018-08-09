Nice (NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of 347-357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.32 million.Nice also updated its FY18 guidance to 4.46-4.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Nice stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nice has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $116.05.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. research analysts expect that Nice will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

