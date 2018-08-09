Nexeon Medsystems (NXNN) and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN) Financial Survey

Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS: NXNN) and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexeon Medsystems and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeon Medsystems 0 1 0 0 2.00 AxoGen, Inc Common Stock 0 0 8 0 3.00

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a consensus target price of $41.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.05%. Given AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AxoGen, Inc Common Stock is more favorable than Nexeon Medsystems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A AxoGen, Inc Common Stock -24.96% -26.50% -17.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexeon Medsystems and AxoGen, Inc Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 5.67 -$2.17 million ($3.64) -2.61 AxoGen, Inc Common Stock $60.43 million 24.92 -$10.44 million ($0.31) -126.77

Nexeon Medsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen, Inc Common Stock. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexeon Medsystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock beats Nexeon Medsystems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About AxoGen, Inc Common Stock

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

