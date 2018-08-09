Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nexa Resources.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nexa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $13.09 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4,503.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

