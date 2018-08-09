NewFocus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,356 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 30,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,354 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $88.69 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $94.20.

