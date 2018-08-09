New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co (HSY)

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 55.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hershey opened at $97.69 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Hershey from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.