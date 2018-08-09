New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.43%.

NMFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

