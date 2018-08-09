New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 73,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 71,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AMETEK by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK opened at $77.17 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

