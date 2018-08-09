New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,973,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,814,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9,532.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 268,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,050,000 after purchasing an additional 234,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $111.09 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $101.20 and a 52 week high of $135.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

