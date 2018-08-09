New Jersey Resources (NJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NJR. Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $543.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.70 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,569,000 after buying an additional 43,033 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

