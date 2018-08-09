Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd opened at $10.93 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

There is no company description available for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies.

