Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Lowered by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after buying an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after buying an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $757,733,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,802,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,434,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $561,372,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $347.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 278.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. Netflix’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.19.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.55, for a total value of $246,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,402.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 38,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.20, for a total value of $14,467,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,727 shares of company stock valued at $159,134,065. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

