NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Position Cut by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 468.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 41.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 74.2% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S opened at $82.35 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $255.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. NESTLE S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $73.59 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

