NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.50. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NeoPhotonics opened at $8.60 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $305.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 1,085.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,906,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 506.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,789,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,520 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 1,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 732,852 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 768,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 243,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.