NEM Price Down 18% This Week (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Qryptos, Cryptomate and Bittrex. Over the last week, NEM has traded 18% lower against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $12.98 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Iquant, Poloniex, Huobi, Koineks, COSS, BTC Trade UA, Upbit, Cryptopia, OKEx, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Coinsuper, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Crex24, YoBit, Qryptos, Coinbe, Binance, Exrates, Bithumb, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, BTC-Alpha and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

