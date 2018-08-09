Needham & Company LLC Raises Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Price Target to $240.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday.

NYSE:TDY opened at $232.63 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.78 and a 52 week high of $233.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $732.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aldo Pichelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.24, for a total value of $3,468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,483,002.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.49, for a total value of $4,735,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,985.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,798 shares of company stock worth $18,392,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

