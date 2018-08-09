NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NCI Building Systems by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,819.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 82,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $1,879,269.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,413.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCS shares. ValuEngine cut NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NCI Building Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NCI Building Systems opened at $15.15 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

