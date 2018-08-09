Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 688.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,909. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.68.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

