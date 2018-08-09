Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 688.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,909. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.68.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
