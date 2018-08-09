Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVC. Barclays upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.39. 201,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 million, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.37%. equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Charity Isely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $44,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food and private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

