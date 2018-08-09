National Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Digimarc (DMRC)

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DMRC. ValuEngine downgraded Digimarc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Digimarc in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digimarc presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of Digimarc opened at $29.60 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $39.95.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.10. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 116.98%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Joel Meyer sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $193,929.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,265.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 9,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $323,084.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,522.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,005 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 76,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 85,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

