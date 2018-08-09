National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Stake Lowered by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,243,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3,372.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 514,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 499,778 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at $14,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 471,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 286,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 219,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco opened at $46.41 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.87.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,030.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,720 shares of company stock valued at $28,810,004 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

