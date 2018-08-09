National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.32 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,614. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.87.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $22,283,707.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 3,709 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $178,106.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,677.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,720 shares of company stock worth $28,810,004. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,325,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,354,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159,249 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $191,593,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter worth $170,243,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

