National CineMedia (NCMI) PT Raised to $9.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCMI. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

National CineMedia traded up $0.41, hitting $8.79, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 25,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $251,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National CineMedia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in National CineMedia by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in National CineMedia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,990,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

