National CineMedia (NCMI) PT Raised to $9.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NCMI. BidaskClub upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on National CineMedia to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.
National CineMedia traded up $0.41, hitting $8.79, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 25,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.55.
In related news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $7,230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $251,635.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National CineMedia by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in National CineMedia by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in National CineMedia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,990,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
