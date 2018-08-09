National Bank Financial Boosts Black Diamond Group (BDI) Price Target to C$4.30

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.20 to C$4.30 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDI. Cormark boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$2.45 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$1.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.11.

Shares of Black Diamond Group traded up C$0.03, hitting C$3.78, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 46,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,404. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$3.96.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America.

