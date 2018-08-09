NASB Financial (NASB) Posts Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. NASB Financial has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit.

