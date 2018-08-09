NASB Financial (NASB) Posts Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS NASB opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. NASB Financial has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00.
About NASB Financial
