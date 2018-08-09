Nabors Industries (NBR) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nabors Industries to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nabors Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of Nabors Industries traded down $0.22, reaching $6.26, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 264,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,716,306. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.58. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 114,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 353,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.