Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Position in Sonic Co. (SONC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its position in shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Sonic were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,118,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 201,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sonic by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonic by 1,995.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 485,611 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonic by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sonic alerts:

Sonic opened at $34.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Sonic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Sonic Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Sonic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 42.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sonic from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $798,328.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.