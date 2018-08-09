Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $517,000 Position in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NWN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas opened at $63.15 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

