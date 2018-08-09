Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $475,000 Holdings in Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Quality Care Properties were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Quality Care Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quality Care Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quality Care Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Quality Care Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QCP opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quality Care Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Quality Care Properties Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Care Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Care Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.