Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €205.91 ($239.43).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

