Multi-Color (LABL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday.

The analysts wrote, “We are also slightly reducing our FY19 and FY20 free cash flow estimates from $100 million to $93 million (FY19 guidance is ~$100 million). LABL’s shares are trading at 9.4x our CY18 adj. EBITDA estimate, roughly in line with its three-year average multiple, which we think is reasonable and not inexpensive given the Company’s high leverage and inconsistent execution. We reiterate our Sector Weight rating.””

LABL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Multi-Color opened at $63.60 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.81. Multi-Color has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $456.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.85 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.00%. analysts predict that Multi-Color will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 32,419 shares of Multi-Color stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,269,654.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,474. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Multi-Color during the second quarter worth $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Multi-Color during the second quarter worth $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Multi-Color during the first quarter worth $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Multi-Color during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Multi-Color by 2,044.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

