MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $134.85 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,436,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,854,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 321,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 35,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $58.98 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

