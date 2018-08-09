MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MTS Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.15). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. MTS Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on MTS Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

