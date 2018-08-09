Motif Bio’s (MTFB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MTFB has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capital Partners restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.49) price target on shares of Motif Bio in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Motif Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 109.40 ($1.42).

LON MTFB traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.50 ($0.41). 1,729,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,302. Motif Bio has a 52-week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.75 ($0.67).

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

