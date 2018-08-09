MOTIF BIO PLC/S (MTFB) Given a $32.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MOTIF BIO PLC/S in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get MOTIF BIO PLC/S alerts:

MOTIF BIO PLC/S traded down $0.06, reaching $8.14, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 420. The stock has a market cap of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of -0.05. MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.58.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MOTIF BIO PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOTIF BIO PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.