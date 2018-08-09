Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $65.64 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,743 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $65,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 138,543 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 39,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $852,775.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares in the company, valued at $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,830 shares of company stock worth $5,142,158 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of Ventas opened at $57.90 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.95 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

