Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,459 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $36,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Novartis by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,436 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,445,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,021 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,999 shares of company stock valued at $234,152. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

