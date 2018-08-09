Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.84%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

