Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €134.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.15 ($151.34).

Shares of Siemens traded up €0.36 ($0.42), reaching €112.36 ($130.65), during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,197 shares. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

