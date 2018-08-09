Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS) Plans Dividend of GBX 19

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Monday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group traded up GBX 10 ($0.13), reaching GBX 1,472 ($19.06), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 25,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,423. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1-year low of GBX 947.81 ($12.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,520 ($19.68).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.65) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

