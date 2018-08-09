More Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,864.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $264,661.00 and approximately $3,864.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00346878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00193567 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.42 or 0.07905095 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.