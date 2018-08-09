Moog Inc Class A (MOG.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 4th

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Moog Inc Class A traded up $0.05, hitting $75.50, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.72. Moog Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Moog Inc Class A (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Moog Inc Class A had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $692.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Moog Inc Class A will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOG.A. Zacks Investment Research raised Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Moog Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Moog Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Moog Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Moog Inc Class A Company Profile

Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for a range of applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. The Company has five segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, Industrial Systems, Components and Medical Devices.

