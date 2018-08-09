Moody’s Co. (MCO) CFO Buys $157,663.65 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CFO Linda Huber bought 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.31 per share, with a total value of $157,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Moody’s traded up $0.05, reaching $172.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 13,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,394. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,928,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 326,025 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,282.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 331,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,425,000 after purchasing an additional 282,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,056.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.