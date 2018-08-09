Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $825,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $1,940,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $439,951.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,378,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,937 shares of company stock worth $11,061,076 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.