Mondi’s (MNDI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a report issued on Monday morning.

MNDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,243.64 ($29.04) to GBX 2,475 ($32.04) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondi to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,390.71 ($30.95).

Mondi opened at GBX 2,224 ($28.79) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,684 ($21.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,145 ($27.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a €0.21 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In related news, insider Stephen G. Young acquired 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,072 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £41,978.72 ($54,341.39).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. Its products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry.

