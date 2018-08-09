Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7954759924587 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals opened at $28.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.92. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 88.77%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,462 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $102,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Young Kwon sold 35,164 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $1,031,360.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,561.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,284 shares of company stock worth $3,251,789. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

