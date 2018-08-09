Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF opened at $130.06 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $136.83.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply