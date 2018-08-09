Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,201,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $910,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF opened at $130.06 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $136.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.