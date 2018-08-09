Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Modine Manufacturing opened at $17.85 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 5,400 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 599.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66,737 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 329,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

