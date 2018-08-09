Model N (MODN) Announces Earnings Results

Model N (NYSE:MODN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.28 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. Model N updated its Q4 guidance to (0.03-0.01) EPS.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,595. Model N has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.91.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Model N to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 7,249 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $128,017.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,813.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,928 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $34,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,588.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,038,778 shares of company stock worth $17,723,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

