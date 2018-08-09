Mizuho Downgrades Noble Energy (NBL) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities set a $43.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Noble Energy to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $30.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, VP Andrea Lee Robison sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,508,406 shares of company stock worth $136,022,595. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,455,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,854,643 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $480,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730,137 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 499,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 195,208 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

