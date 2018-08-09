Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Boosts Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Price Target to $52.00

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.
Shares of NYSE ANDX opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,539,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,816,000 after purchasing an additional 417,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440,575 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,158,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 467,678 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 440,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,358,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
Andeavor Logistics Company Profile
Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.
