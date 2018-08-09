Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Boosts Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Price Target to $52.00

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE ANDX opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. Andeavor Logistics has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,539,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,816,000 after purchasing an additional 417,081 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440,575 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,158,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 467,678 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,842,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after purchasing an additional 440,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,358,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

